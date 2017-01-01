Corning and Kaiam Demo CoPPhI

Kaiam, a privately-held developer of hybrid photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technology, and Corning announced they are showcasing an optical engine and single-mode fibre interface connector designed to be co-packaged with a 12.8 Tbit/s switch chip at the 2017 OFC in Los Angeles.



The companies stated that by converting high-speed signals to optical within the switch package, the high-density engine based on co-packaged photonic interconnect (CoPPhI) technology can potentially enable up to a halving in chip interconnect power consumption.



Kaiam noted that prior to CoPPhI, the sub-micron alignment tolerances required in single-mode optical packaging presented a barrier to creating practical co-packaged single-mode optical interconnect solutions, while the reduced power consumption provided by CoPPhI-enabled switches can address a key impediment to data centre growth.



At OFC, the demonstration by Corning and Kaiam features a prototype connector, with the optics capable of delivering 1.6 Tbit/s from four fibres at 400 Gbit/s per fibre, or lambda (4 λ), extendable to 8 λ. The demonstration interoperates at 25 Gbit/s per λ with a standard CWDM4 transceiver.



It was noted that multiple CoPPhI engines can be co-packaged in close proximity to the four sides of a switch ASIC to support over 12 Tbit/s of optical connectivity. Single-mode fibres interface to the engine via a low-profile connector compatible with electronic packaging and assembly processes, including solder reflow.



With the 12.8 Tbit/s switch IC generation, the companies stated that the power required to drive signals over a PCB between the switch IC and the optical module will equal the power required for the switching function. By shrinking the optics and pushing the electrical-optical conversion point close to the switch IC, the required line drive power can be minimised.







Separately, Kaiam announced that it plans to acquire the manufacturing facilities of Compound Photonics (CP) in Newton Aycliffe in the UK through a transaction hat includes investment by CP into Kaiam to develop the facility. Subject to final approvals, the agreement is expected to close in the second quarter.The manufacturing space acquired through the deal will enable expansion of Kaiam's datacom transceiver manufacturing capacity and also includes a cleanroom for processing of III-V devices, including pHEMTs, HBTs, photodetectors and lasers. Kaiam noted that the new facility will advance its strategy of vertical integration.Previously, Kaiam acquired Gemfire, its strategic PLC supplier, in 2013 and currently operates an 8 inch silica-on-silicon line for the fabrication of integrated optical components in Gemfire's Livingston facility in Scotland. It also operates 40 and 100 Gbit/s optical packaging lines at the facility that are nearing capacity due to rising demand.The new facility in Newton Aycliffe and its wafer-fab will allow Kaiam to expand its silica-on-silicon and transceiver manufacturing and in the future enable it to add integrated InP photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for advanced transceivers.Regarding the joint solution with Corning, Rob Kalman, Kaiam VP of marketing, said, "On-board optics such as COBO allow the industry to explore post-pluggable usage models but still require power-hungry electrical interfaces… Kaiam is working on the part of the problem that eliminates this power while also addressing the cost and density needs of hyperscale data centre customers".