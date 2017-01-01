Coriant Announces Short Reach CFP2-ACO Pluggable for Groove Network Disaggregation Platform

Coriant introduced a Short Reach CFP2-ACO pluggable for its Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform (NDP). The Groove Short Reach CFP2-ACO pluggable, which uses silicon photonics from Elenion Technologies, enables cost-optimized, power-efficient 200G connectivity for carrier transport and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications.



Coriant said its Short Reach CFP2-ACO represents a new class of analog coherent devices purpose-built for surging data traffic growth. Compared to PAM-4, the Short Reach CFP2-ACO preserves the operational and network engineering simplicity of coherent transmission while significantly lowering the cost and power for short reach interconnect applications. In combination with the Coriant Groove G30 Muxponder solution, the Short Reach CFP2-ACO helps support delivery of very high-capacity, low power, and cost-optimized connectivity for all applications requiring 10G, 40G, and 100G service aggregation and 200G DWDM transport. It also complements the Coriant Groove™ G30 Open Line System (OLS), enabling the industry’s highest density and lowest cost short reach transport.



“A faster pace of innovation and the shift to more open, disaggregated network solutions are enabling network operators and content providers to redefine their network architectures for scale, quality of experience, and total cost of ownership,” said J.C. Fahmy, Vice President of Product Management and Business Development, Data Center Solutions, Coriant. “With the Coriant Short Reach CFP2-ACO we are redefining the economics of short reach transport while building upon the proven value of our market-leading Groove Network Disaggregation Platform.”



