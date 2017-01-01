ColorChip Demonstrates 200G QSFP56 PAM4

ColorChip, a developer of integrated optical components and sub-systems for high speed networking, announced technology demonstrations at OFC 2017 including uncooled CWDM4 DML devices driving both PAM4 and NRZ modulation and packaged in QSFPx form factors; the company also announced volume production of its 100 Gbit/s CWDM4 QSFP28 product.



200 Gbit/s QSFP56 PAM4 with CWDM4 DML



ColorChip presented several demonstrations utilising uncooled CWDM4 DML technology, including the exhibition of 200 Gbit/s PAM4 featuring TOSA and ROSA based on the company's patented SystemOnGlass platform and leveraging field-proven 40/100 Gbit/s deployments, with extension beyond 400 Gbit/s.



ColorChip noted that the link demonstrates the building blocks that can enable a compact, low power 200 Gbit/s PAM4 transceiver using the CWDM4 grid, packaged in a compact QSFP56 form factor and with a standard duplex LC optical interface.



2 x 100 Gbit/s CWDM4 in QSFP-DDColorChip is also showing a 2 x 100 Gbit/s 'two in a box' solution based on its SystemOnGlass technology implementing an 8-channel TOSA and ROSA to create a dual CWDM4 transceiver in QSFP-DD or OSFP form factor. At OFC the 8 channel optical engines, which include dual embedded CWDM4 multiplexers, enable a 2 x 100 Gbit/s CWDM4 QSFP-DD transceiver with 8 x 25 Gbit/s NRZ electrical interface and dual duplex-LC optical connectors.Mass production of 100 Gbit/s CWDM4 QSFP28ColorChip also announced volume production of its 100 Gbit/s CWDM4 OCP-accepted transceiver, which offers an optical interconnect with low power consumption of 2.6 W and delivering reach of 500 metres, which can be extended to 10 km. Provided in the 4WDM-10 MSA specification, the transceiver targets inter-data centre and campus connectivity applications.Manufacturing expansionIn order to meet growing demand for data centre networking, ColorChip stated that it has completed $60 million in funding over the past 18 months to support a significant expansion of its industrialised-optics TOSA/ROSA assembly lines in Israel. The company has also partnered with contract manufacturer Fabrinet for the optical module integration and final testing.ColorChip stated that over the past 6 months, it has doubled production floor space to 20,000 sq feet and increased head count to more than 300 employees.