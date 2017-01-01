China Unicom Launches "CUniq" MVNO in U.S.

China Unicom Global Limited launched its "CUniq" mobile virtual network operator ("MVNO") business in the U.S. market.



A similar "CUniq" MVNO was launched in Europe in December 2016.



"CUniq" is an overseas mobile communication service created for international business travelers. The service expands on the basis of "CUniq UK" one-card-multiple-number service that shares data in 45 countries and regions, "CUniq US" one-card-multiple-number card service raises the numbers to 47, providing 4G high speed network service among the main countries and regions of China, America, Asia and Europe. Customers are able to keep Mainland China, Hong Kong (China) and the US mobile numbers, which can be managed using a single account. Customers can use data, voice and SMS services in different countries, contact China Unicom's 24/7 trilingual customer service (Chinese, English, Cantonese), and enjoy a smooth, joyful global communication experience.







"CUniq" MVNO business launch ceremony was held in Los Angeles. Liu Haiyan, Economic and Commercial Counselor Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Los Angeles; Marissa Rivera, Representative of Economic Development, County of San Bernardino; Sherman Zhang, Chairman of CGCC-LA(CEC) & President of AVIC International USA; Richard Pelly, Vice President of sales and business operation of Plintron; Meng Shusen, President of CUG and Zhou Lisong, Executive Vice President of CUG jointly officiated the ceremony.Lisong Zhou, Executive Vice President of CUG, said, the "CUniq" one-card-multiple-number service launched in America this time will have three plans including Share Plan, Local Plan and Visitor Plan, appealing to global businesspersons, American local users and tourists respectively. Besides, CUG supports electronic paying including WeChat paying, Alipay, Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay and other convenient paying methods. Customers can enquire for various plans and make purchase on CUniq website www.cuniq.com/usShusen Meng, President of CUG, said the cooperation between CUG and American leading telecommunications operators not only provides high-quality service for business enterprises, but also provides high-quality overseas MVNO business through "CUniq" for the public users. CUG will continue to drive innovations and improve services, expanding high-quality service to more countries and regions.