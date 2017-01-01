China Telecom deploys Huawei CloudFabric for Cloud-based Multi-Tenant Data Centre

China Telecom Wuxi Branch (Wuxi Telecom) announced it has completed an upgrade from a traditional data centre facility to a new cloud-based multi-tenant data centre utilising Huawei's CloudFabric data centre network solution.



The new cloud-based multi-tenant data centre network is designed to integrate the segmented resources of traditional data centre operations, while also improving collaboration and operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities of tenant service provisioning and network configuration. The enhanced performance is intended to help Wuxi Telecom meet the evolving demands of local enterprises, government and research institutions, as well as providing a foundation for future cloud transformation.



Huawei noted that Wuxi Telecom's data centre operations, with a focus on supporting traditional services such as solution consultation, IT infrastructure rental, and IT outsourcing, have suffered bottlenecks, and additionally contained segmented infrastructure resources, such as standalone racks.



Huawei staed that different racks rented by the same tenant may be located in different equipment rooms or even data centres, and to reduce opex and improve the tenant experience operators need to efficiently utilise segmented resources, simplify O&M of tenant resources across multiple data centres and deliver efficient collaboration and provisioning of tenant services and network configurations.



The new cloud-based multi-tenant data centre is designed to enable Wuxi Telecom to improve resource utilisation, speed service provisioning and simplify O&M in its data centre. The new facility is based on Huawei's CloudFabric data centre network solution, which comprises an agile controller and CloudEngine switches. The solution also features a SDN architecture and uses VXLAN technology to enable a large Layer 2 virtual network.



The solution is designed to enable Wuxi Telecom to integrate scattered rack resources and unify the management of resources in different regions for a single tenant. Additionally, the agile controller serves to automatically translate service languages into network configurations, allowing automated deployment and helping reduce service provisioning time, as well as supporting future cloud transformation initiatives.



The Huawei solution additionally provides visibility of both virtual and physical network infrastructure and delivers big data-based intelligent analysis for enahnced O&M efficiency.



