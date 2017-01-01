Carriers Work with MEF and TM Forum on APIs for Inter Carrier Services

Major carriers are working with MEF and TM Forum to release the first set of standard application programming interfaces (APIs) for orchestrated Carrier Ethernet services later this year. This initiative uses MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) framework and TM Forum’s Open API framework to enable SDN architectures from different network service providers to interoperate with each other.



Participating carriers include AT&T, Orange, Colt Technology Services, Comcast, Level 3, PCCW Global, Sparkle and Verizon. The effort also includes CableLabs and Kyrio. The projected release of the first round of APIs is at the end of 2017. This is a key step toward enabling orchestrated on-demand services over more automated and interconnected networks.



There are plans to standardize 8 API definitions. This builds on the industry-agreed Open APIs developed by TM Forum members. The first 3 APIs below will be defined in the first round of the project this year.



1. Address validation

2. Service availability

3. Ordering

4. Quoting

5. Billing

6. Assurance

7. Testing

8. Change management



“MEF is delighted to host pioneering inter-provider LSO API standardization work that will help unleash the power of on-demand services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of connected networks. Our collaboration with TM Forum and major service providers is a key step toward automating the $50+ billion Carrier Ethernet services market with LSO and will be foundational for orchestrating IP and wavelength services across many provider networks as well,” stated Nan Chen, President, MEF.



“Transformation of the Carrier Ethernet market is an essential building block in delivering TM Forum’s mission to ensure service providers thrive in the digital market. By leveraging our established Open API framework, digital business architecture, industry standard Information Framework and tools for end-to- end service management and orchestration, we are delighted to partner with MEF and the service provider community to accelerate the pace of industry change,” stated Nik Willetts, Deputy CEO, TM Forum.



“Our research shows that the number one issue impeding the delivery of on-demand services is the need for a standardized approach to orchestrating services across multiple provider networks,” said Rosemary Cochran, Principal, Vertical Systems Group. “This initiative led by industry leaders to collaboratively standardize on APIs for Ethernet services is an essential step toward tackling this challenge”.



https://www.mef.net/