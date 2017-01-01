Calix AXOS SDA selected by billing solutions company GLDS

Calix, a supplier of Intelligent Access solutions, announced that customer management and billing solutions provider GLDS is utilising the AXOS common service model and standards-based interfaces to enable a 'integrate once, deploy often' business transformation.



The AXOS SDA (software-defined access) solution is designed to eliminate recurring OSS/BSS integration costs by allowing service providers to integrate AXOS without the need for custom IT and development. Once it has been tested and integrated using Calix's AXOS open APIs and common service data models, customers are able to quickly implement new AXOS systems supporting any PON and any PHY technology.



Additionally, AXOS Sandbox, a virtualised AXOS system software implementation, complements the AXOS architecture and helps speed OSS/BSS integration. AXOS Sandbox provides virtual instances of production Calix system software, allowing partners such as GLDS to create a subscriber-driven virtual network and to test the broadband services without the costs and time associated with traditional physical system deployment testing.



Calix noted that AXOS Sandbox exercises not only the management plane of the AXOS systems, but also the data plane and control plane.



Calix launched the AXOS Sandbox virtual environment in January of this year. AXOS Sandbox helps to speed service delivery by reducing lab testing time, BSS and OSS integration work, and software certification by deploying virtual instances of Calix AXOS systems. AXOS Sandbox uses open standard interfaces NetConf/Yang and OpenFlow, and is claimed to represent the first SDA solution, enabling SDN to be applied in access networks.GLDS is a provider of billing, customer management and provisioning solutions for small to mid-sized broadband service providers worldwide. The company states that it has installed software for over 800 operators in 49 U.S. states and internationally in 45 countries worldwide.Describing the technology, Shane Eleniak, Calix VP of product line leadership, said, "Calix (has) abstracted the service layer as well as the hardware layer, so it can re-use the OSS integration and apply it to any solution, creating a true any PON and any PHY experience for service providers… integration seal of approval from billing and operational system partners like GLDS gives joint customers the ability to deploy AXOS systems in any environment in a fraction of the time…".https://www.calix.com/