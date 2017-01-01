Arvizio Targets Augmented Reality Software

Arvizio of Ottawa, Canada, a developer of software solutions enabling augmented and mixed reality experiences, has announces the launch of the company and the completion of an initial funding round and opened its global headquarters in Ottawa.



Arvizio offers what is believed to be the first enterprise-class mixed reality server platform designed to enable real time collaboration and 3D visualisation across locations utilising platforms such as Microsoft HoloLens and other mixed reality devices.



Arvizio was co-founded in Ottawa in 2016 by Jonathan Reeves, current CEO, Alex Berlin, the company's president and COO, and Borys Vorobyov, current CTO. Mr. Reeves previously served at CloudLink Technologies (acquired by EMC), founded Mangrove Systems (acquired by Carrier Access), Sirocco Systems (acquired by Sycamore Networks) and Sahara Networks (acquired by Cascade communications).



Previously, Mr. Berlin was a founder and served as CEO of CloudLink Technologies, was co-founder and CEO of AFORE Solutions (acquired by Kuatro/Jabil) and chairman of Ambercore Software. Mr. Vorobyov previously founded SightPower, a company focused on large scale spatial data analysis and 3D visualisation, and co-founded Ambercore Software.



Arvizio has a team of experienced technology professionals with expertise in the areas of 3D spatial data processing, secure network communications, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) and is applying this expertise to create advanced mixed reality solutions. By combining collaboration and 3D visualisation techniques, the company offers solutions that target a range of industry verticals, including healthcare, industrial, enterprise and education.



https://www.arvizio.io/