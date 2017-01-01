Aricent unveils ConvergedOS Open Hardware Operating System

Aricent, a global design and engineering company, announced the introduction of its intelligent network operating system, Aricent ConvergedOS, designed to provide network equipment and technology system providers with a ready-to-deploy, open hardware and Open Compute Project (OCP)-compatible software solution.



In addition, through its established partnership with Inventec, Aricent is introducing the new network operating system on the Inventec D7032Q28B 100 Gigabit Ethernet spine switch targeting data centre applications and enterprise and service provider network deployments.



The Aricent ConvergedOS provides support for a total of 32 x 100 Gigabit Ethernet QSFP28 interfaces with line-rate Layer 2/3 performance of up to 3.2 Tbit/s in a PHY-less design to meet growing traffic demands in data centres.



ConvergedOS is based on Aricent's Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS), a switching, routing and network optimisation software platform designed to enable connectivity in the data centre for storage area networking, 100 Gbit/s links and distribution of workloads across data centres via Ethernet VPN services.Key features of Aricent's ConvergedOS solution include:1. Data centre networking, with support for L2 switching VLAN, L2 multicast IGMP/MLD snooping, IGMP/MLD proxy, link aggregation, LLDP-MED, data centre bridging (DCB)-PFC, ETS, QCN and DCBX, LLDP.2. BGP spine life architecture, enabling support for a faster convergence, cloud-ready management interface.3. Support for L3 (IPv4/v6) unicast and multicast routing RIP, OSPFv, IS-IS, BGP4, IGMP (v1/v2/v3), MLD, router, PIM-SM, PIM-DM, PIM-Bidirectional, DVMRP and MSDP.4. Platform protection via hot redundancy, VRRP (IPv4/v6), uplink failure detection (UFD), multi-chassis LAG, split horizon.5. Data centre virtualisation and overlay, with VxLAN gateways, Ethernet VPN (VxLAN), edge virtualisation via 802.1Qbg, S-channel, MPLS VPN.6. Data centre convergence, with support for Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE), FIP snooping, FC direct attach.7. Data centre telemetry with Broadview and agent software for collecting ASIC stats and counter for diagnosis.Aricent recently announced new capabilities for its Autonomous Network Solution (ANS) for the automation of next-generation virtualised networks with new components based on standards including ETSI NFV, ETSI AFI GANA, MEF LSO and TM-Forum's Zoom.