Angola Cables Deploys Ciena on MONET Subsea Cable

Ciena announced that Angola Cables, a wholesale carrier, has selected its GeoMesh and Blue Planet solutions to support the launch of a new service over the currently under construction MONET subsea cable.



Angola Cables is a multinational wholesale telcoms carrier that leverages cable systems across the South Atlantic and around Africa. Angola Cables manages the WACS (West Africa Cable System), providing services to operators in Angola and the sub-Saharan region of Africa; it also operates Angonix (Angolan IXP) in its data centre in Luanda, and is building a data centre and interconnection facility in Fortaleza, Brazil.



The 10,556 km route on the MONET cable system, which is scheduled to be operational in the second half of 2017, will provide over 25 Tbit/s of traffic capacity between the U.S. and Latin America via a hub in São Paulo, Brazil. Angola Cables wholesale customers will be able to utilise the additional connectivity to support bandwidth demands from on-demand applications such as over-the-top (OTT) video and cloud computing.



To meet demand for capacity between the U.S. and Latin America, the Ciena 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, equipped with the WaveLogic Ai coherent optical chipset, can provide wavelengths at capacities of 200 Gbit/s and higher between Angola Cables' point of presences without the need for regeneration along the route.



In addition, Ciena's GeoMesh spectrum sharing capability is designed to enable cost-effective connectivity while also allowing wholesale customers to manage traffic on the network without suffering disruption from other users on the open cable system.Ciena's Blue Planet Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) software and cloud-based SLA portal will help Angola Cables to more effectively manage bandwidth and provide customers with a real-time view of network events that could affect service level agreements.The 10,556 km MONET Submarine cable is owned by Algar Telecom of Brazil, Angola Cables, ANTEL of Uruguay and Google. The 100 Gbit/s-capable system will provide a low latency route between Brazil and North America and provide a minimum capacity of 60 Tbit/s. In October 2016, TE SubCom announced it had completed the U.S. landing for the submarine cable, which will connect Boca Raton, Florida to Fortaleza and Praia Grande in Brazil, where landings had been completed earlier in the year.http://www.ciena.com