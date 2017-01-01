Andorra Telecom selects Huawei to upgrade to GPON

Huawei announced that Andorra Telecom has selected it as the sole vendor for the FTTH project designed to provide ultra-high speed Internet access service to end users through an upgrade of the existing FTTH network, with deployments scheduled to start in March this year and completion due around January 2018.



Huawei noted that Andorra is one of the most fibre-enabled nations in the world, and the leader in European fibre broadband development, becoming the first country to achieve 100% fibre coverage and to eliminate the use of xDSL technology in 2016. The operator announced in February that it had reached full fibre coverage, claiming that it had 38,000 fibre-based customers. Andorra Telecom serves a total of around 45,000 fixed lines, and over 71,000 mobile subscribers.



To meet the growing demand for ultra-broadband services, Andorra Telecom has selected Huawei to deploy a national FTTH network that will enable it to transition from EPON to GPON technology and to provide up to 300 Mbit/s Internet access to its residential and enterprise users in the initial phase.



The project will utilise Huawei's new flagship distributed OLT MA5800, which is designed to support not only GPON Internet access but also allow an evolution to NG-PON (XGS-PON and TWDM-PON) technology, which can deliver bandwidth of up to 10 Gbit/s and help the operator meet bandwidth requirements over the next 10 to 15 years.



Huawei noted the solution for Andorra Telecom will reuse existing ODN (optical distribution network) infrastructure to reduce costs, and for the end user will adopt its advanced ONT and high throughput WiFi router systems.



