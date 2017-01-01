ADVA Intros Direct Detect Open Optical Layer for DCI

ADVA Optical Networking introduced its direct detect open optical layer for Internet Content Providers and Cloud Network Providers who want to avoid the expense of traditional coherent solutions.



The new solution, which is a key expansion of the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform, is available in two distinct formats. It can either be bought as an Open Line System (OLS) in a disaggregated manner or as a complete solution that includes the terminal and the line system.



ADVA Optical Networking said one compelling feature of its OLS is its SmartAmp technology that enables direct detect transmissions to be transported up to 100km. By disaggregating the terminal functions from the line system, customers are able to evolve and optimize each network layer separately. Not only does this lead to significant savings in regards to footprint and power, but it also means that wavelengths can be used with any terminal equipment, such as switch routers or classic transponders.“Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect™ helped change the DCI market. It transformed people’s expectations. Since its launch, we’ve continually innovated and driven forward our vision for the OLS,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, COO, ADVA Optical Networking.