ADVA enhances FSP 3000 CloudConnect with TeraFlex terminal enabling 600G

ADVA Optical Networking unveiled its next generation terminal for the FSP 3000 CloudConnect, designed for hyperscale data centre interconnect (DCI) applications, with the TeraFlex solution, enabling transport of 600 Gbit/s of data over a single wavelength for total duplex capacity of 3.6 Tbit/s in a single rack unit.



ADVA claims that the new TeraFlex terminal delivers 50% greater density than competing technology and enables the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform to meet the demands of Internet content providers (ICPs) and carrier-neutral providers (CNPs) seeking scale their DCI networks to support data traffic growth.



The new TeraFlex terminal expands the capabilities of the FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform, launched in 2015 and designed to offer an open, modular and scalable solution for DCI applications.



The FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform is offered as a complete solution or as a disaggregated open line system (OLS). ADVA noted that by decoupling the terminal functions from the line system, customers have the ability to change and optimise each network layer separately and according to different development cycles.



In addition, via open APIs and management interfaces, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform is able to support any DCI architecture.



Recently, ADVA enhanced the FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform with direct detect open optical layer functionality, offering an alternative for customers that do not wish to deploy traditional coherent solutions. The direct detect technology is available either as an open line system (OLS) in a disaggregated form or as a complete solution incorporating the terminal and line system. A key feature of the OLS solution is SmartAmp technology, which enables direct detect transmissions to be transported up to 100 km.



Describing the CloudConnect platform, Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations at ADVA, said, "… the FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform (offers) a choice of terminal options… coherent optics, direct detect solutions and even support (for) alien wavelengths… ADVA is pushing the boundaries of what open DCI technology can be".



http://www.advaoptical.com