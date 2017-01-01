ADTRAN notes shipment of 10m Vectoring Ports

ADTRAN, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, announced that it has now shipped 10 million vectoring ports as network operators in the U.S. and Europe seek to optimise their ability to deliver ultra-broadband services.



ADTRAN's stated that it has extended its leading position in the broadband services market over the past four quarters, claiming to have shipped more DSL and VDSL2 vectoring ports in North America than all other suppliers combined.



The company noted that VDSL2 vectoring technology is a key element in equipping network operators to expand their broadband services by enabling the provision of 100 Mbit/s bandwidth utilising the existing copper-based DSL infrastructure that may previously have been limited to supporting 10 Mbit/s bandwidth. Particularly suitable for urban deployments and multi-dwelling units, vectoring offers a scalable approach to increasing the DSL network capacity.



Vectoring enables the delivery of higher bandwidths over the installed access network, increasing service speeds up to 100 Mbit/s using VDSL2 vectoring, or to more than 300 Mbit/s leveraging higher spectrum Super-Vectoring technology. ADTRAN noted that service providers are increasingly adopting vectoring technology to enable the provision of higher-speed broadband where time-to-market or economic constraints mean that the deployment of new fibre infrastructure is not practical.



In October 2016, ADTRAN announced it was extending its Enabling Communities, Connecting Lives (ECCL) program to the entire EMEA region, noting that the program would support the European Commission's Connectivity for a European Gigabit Society initiative. The ECCL program is designed to bring ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services to communities based on its FTTP, G.fast and VDSL vectoring solutions.





In August last year, ADTRAN announced that it had shipped 50,000 units of its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) multi-service access node (MSAN) in North America. The TA5000 offers multi-service capabilities including gigabit service delivery over fibre, high-speed broadband over copper utilising VDSL2 vectoring and Super-Vectoring technology, plus support for mobile backhaul and Carrier Ethernet services. ADTRAN claimed that the platform was in use by over 50% of the top 100 U.S. network operators, including the seven largest providers.