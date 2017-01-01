ADI acquires OneTree Microdevices

Analog Devices, a supplier of analogue, mixed-signal and digital signal processing semiconductors, has announced the acquisition of Santa Rosa, California-based OneTree Microdevices, a privately-held fabless semiconductor company offering solutions for emerging broadband networks, on undisclosed terms.





ADI is a major supplier of mixed signal solutions for cable access, ranging from data converters to clocking and control/power conditioning. Through the acquisition of OneTree Microdevices' GaAs and GaN amplifier portfolio, which are designed to offer enhanced linearity, output power and efficiency, ADI will be able to address the complete signal chain for next-generation cable access networks.





OneTree Microdevices focuses on delivering solutions for broadband networks, having developed a range of key components for CATV, including enabling support for DOCSIS 3.1 technology, and FTTH networks. Analog Devices noted that cable operators are adopting next generation architectures such as DOCSIS 3.1 and remote PHY to increase the capacity of their networks, which the acquired OneTree assets will enable it to serve.





Analog Devices recently completed the acquisition of Linear Technology, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of analogue integrated circuits for major customers worldwide, for a total of approximately $14.8 billion in cash and stock.





Linear Technology's products are designed to provide the bridge between analogue and digital electronics, with applications in markets including communications, networking, industrial, automotive, computer, instrumentation and consumer. The company's products span power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, RF and interface ICs, subsystems and wireless sensor networks.





Commenting on the acquisition, Greg Henderson, VP, RF and microwave business at Analog Devices, said, "…. with OneTree Microdevices, ADI is positioned to solve the bandwidth and power efficiency challenges facing cable operators in their efforts to increase broadband Internet services for homes and businesses… OneTree’s expertise aligns with ADI's focus on GaN technology and extends its portfolio of RF and microwave signal chain solutions for infrastructure, defence and instrumentation markets".