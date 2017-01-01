A2B Internet of Netherlands deploys Juniper vMX as VNF

Juniper Networks announced that A2B Internet, a Dutch Internet connectivity provider, has selected the Juniper vMX Virtual Routers as the first virtual network function (VNF) for its next-generation network platform, which is designed to enable A2B Internet to deliver new agile and automated services.



A2B Internet provides connectivity solutions to ISPs, web, cloud, hosting and enterprise customers. The company found that its existing solution was unable to meet the growing demand for data connections, in particular convergence time when a link failed or changed, meaning that each router in the network needed to recompute and update its routing tables.



A2B Internet selected Juniper's vMX solution based on criteria including its ability to support fast convergence times and its suite of routing features and automation capabilities, particularly the facility to automate provisioning across the network utilising APIs.



Juniper's vMX is a virtualised MX Series 3D universal edge router designed to improve network flexibility and speed time-to-market for new edge services. The vMX helps increase A2B Internet's service agility by enabling its customers to quickly implement services by creating new routing instances on-demand, and via support for non-disruptive service introductions in tandem with existing services.Juniper noted that the vMX also helped A2B Internet to reduce costs by simplifying its network and eliminating delays associated with qualifying, maintaining and sparing physical routing elements. In addition, the vMX is designed to increase control plane scale and performance and allow efficient service scale-out while streamlining service providers' operations.As with other Juniper products, the vMX solution runs on the Juniper Junos operating system that supports both physical and virtual platforms.http://www.juniper.net