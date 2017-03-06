6WIND Introduces Security Gateway for 4G/5G

6WIND, a high-performance networking software company, announced its next generation security gateway solution based on its Turbo IPsec software and designed for 4G and 5G mobile infrastructure applications.



6WIND's new solution leverages the company's Turbo IPsec software, which is widely deployed in mobile and fixed telecom infrastructure for 4G/LTE to cost-effectively enable IPsec VPNs on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers. 6WIND Turbo IPsec can be deployed as a bare metal solution or in a virtual machine, providing the same functionality and performance, and is designed to facilitate the transition to virtualisation and NFV.



6WIND noted that as 4G/5G data and voice converge to common IP-based networks, new security and performance challenges arise and mobile infrastructure, specifically mobile backhaul, must be able to cost-effectively meet both the performance requirements and protect against threats associated with untrusted IP networks. In addition, operators are transitioning to virtualisation to reduce costs and enhance service flexibility.



6WIND's next generation security gateway (SeGW) solution is designed to address these challenges via features including:



1.Enabling linear scalability of performance, regardless of deployment configuration - bare metal or virtualised.



2. Support for 12 Gbit/s of encrypted IPsec traffic per core, or more than 100 Gbit/s on a single Intel processor.



3.Capacity for up to 100,000 IKE tunnels, with the ability to establish up to 1,000 tunnels per second.



4. Provides a virtualised SeGW appliance offering support for Linux KVM, VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisors.



5. High availability via link failure detection and failover mechanisms, combined with IPsec session synchronisation, enabling local and geo-redundancy without service interruption.



6. Allows OSS and management and orchestration (MANO) integration for network management and monitoring.



