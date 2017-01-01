Zayo Selected by Webscale Cloud Provider for Metro Dark Fiber

Zayo announced a contract to supply metro dark fiber in Chicago to a global webscale cloud provider.



Zayo said this project will connect six data center locations with 20 diverse segments totaling 280 strands across all segments, with up to 26 strands per segment. The solution is built on Zayo’s dense metro network in Chicago, with more than 90 percent of the solution leveraging in-place network.



“Zayo is well positioned to meet the needs of global cloud providers for connectivity, both within their enterprise and to business customers,” said Joe Stockhausen, vice president, Dark Fiber Solutions, Central Region at Zayo. “Our fiber density, network diversity and ability to meet aggressive delivery requirements were differentiators that won us this deal.”