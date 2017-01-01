Western Digital Corp. announced pilot production of the first 512 Gigabit (Gb) three-bits-per-cell (X3) 64-layer 3D NAND (BICS3) chip in Yokkaichi, Japan, with mass production expected in the second half of 2017.
The company describes the first production as a significant achievement in a nearly three-decades-long legacy of flash memory innovations.
“The launch of the industry’s first 512Gb 64-layer 3D NAND chip is another important stride forward in the advancement of our 3D NAND technology, doubling the density from when we introduced the world’s first 64-layer architecture in July 2016,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, executive vice president, memory technology, Western Digital. “This is a great addition to our rapidly broadening 3D NAND technology portfolio. It positions us well to continue addressing the increasing demand for storage due to rapid data growth across a wide range of customer retail, mobile and data center applications.”
The 512Gb 64-layer chip was developed jointly with the company’s technology and manufacturing partner Toshiba.
http://www.wdc.com
Monday, February 6, 2017
WD and Toshiba Produce First 512 Gigabit 64-Layer 3D NAND Chip
Western Digital Corp. announced pilot production of the first 512 Gigabit (Gb) three-bits-per-cell (X3) 64-layer 3D NAND (BICS3) chip in Yokkaichi, Japan, with mass production expected in the second half of 2017.
0 comments:
Post a Comment