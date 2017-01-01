Viavi Ships 400G Testers

Viavi Solutions announced it has sold its ONT-600 400G tester to companies representing a significant cross-section of the high-speed optical networking ecosystem, including Japan's ORIX Rentec; a tier-1 U.S. carrier; two network equipment manufacturers, and chip and module vendors.



Viavi's ONT has the industry's first 400G support to include forward error correction (FEC) and PAM4 modulation. The solution can be used for design, development and validation of 400G technologies including CFP8 pluggable 400G optics.



'We are delighted to deliver comprehensive test, measurement and validation solutions for 400G to leaders throughout the high-speed optical networking ecosystem," said Dr. Paul Brooks, 400G technology lead, Viavi Solutions. "The ONT-600 400G offers all the features needed to deliver 400G to the market today and can scale with a range of future applications to address upcoming challenges such as FlexE, FlexO and future OTN. With numerous demonstrations of interoperability proving its readiness for market, we expect it to accelerate 400G solutions, from integrated chips, to CFP8 modules through to complete systems."



