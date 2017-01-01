Verizon Rolls Pre-Commercial 5G in 11 U.S. Markets

Verizon plans to rollout 5G pre-commercial services to select customers in 11 U.S. markets by mid-2017.
Verizon describes its 5G build as the largest 5G proving ground in the world, encompassing several hundred cell sites that cover several thousand customer locations. Pilot markets include: Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Bernardsville (NJ), Brockton (MA), Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, Sacramento, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
"Ericsson's partnership with Verizon in rolling out 5G customer trials is accelerating the global 5G ecosystem," said Rima Qureshi, Head of Region North America, Ericsson. "These end-to-end solutions are a key step for preparing Verizon's network for commercial deployment with different 5G scenarios and use cases."
"The tremendous progress we have made with Verizon in commercializing 5G represents our companies' mutual focus on delivering the highest level of innovation to our customers," said Woojune Kim, Vice President, Next Generation Business Team, Samsung Electronics. "The 5G systems we are deploying will soon provide wireless broadband service to homes, enabling customers to experience cost-competitive, gigabit speeds that were previously only deliverable via fiber."
"5G technology innovation is rapidly evolving," said Adam Koeppe, Vice President, Network Planning at Verizon. "Network density is increasing to meet the demands of customers, and following the FCC's aggressive action on 5G spectrum, the time is right to deliver the next generation of broadband services with 5G."
Verizon's 5GTF ecosystem partners include Ericsson, Intel, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Samsung.
