Verizon Joins Unlimited Mobile Data Club

Verizon is launching an unlimited mobile data plan.



Verizon Unlimited provides unlimited data on a smartphone and tablet over its LTE network. The plan also covers HD video streaming, Mobile Hotspot, calling and texting to Mexico and Canada and up to 500 MB/day of 4G LTE roaming in Mexico and Canada. However, after 22 GB of data usage on a line during any billing cycle, Verizon said it may prioritize usage behind other customers in the event of network congestion. Mobile Hotspot provides 10 GB of 4G LTE data, after that, the speed drops to 3G equivalent.



$80 for unlimited data, talk and text on a smartphone with paper-free billing and AutoPay.

$45 per line for four lines with unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones and tablets with paper-free billing and AutoPay.

Verizon Unlimited has two options:Verizon is now offering add on service to a connected smart watch, GizmoPal, or other connected device for $5 each month."We've built our network so we can manage all the activity customers undertake. Everything we've done is to provide the best experience on the best network – and we've built it for the future, not just for today," said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon's wireless division. "We also fundamentally want you to have more choice. We're not limiting you to a single plan. If you don't need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you."Verizon noted that its 4G LTE network already covers more than 2.4 million square miles and consistently delivers fast speeds in more places than any other network.