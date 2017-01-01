Twilio Posts Q4 Revenue of $82.0 million, up 60% YoY

Twilio reported Q4 revenue of $82.0 million, up 60% from the fourth quarter of 2015 and 15% sequentially from the third quarter of 2016. GAAP loss from operations of $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP income from operations of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2015.



36,606 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2016, compared to 25,347 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2015.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 155% for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to 172% for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Released dual-channel recording, enabling high accuracy call transcription for sales and call center use cases.

Extended Twilio Interconnect to support Twilio Client, allowing customers to use private network connections to Twilio for WebRTC based calling.

Introduced the Twilio Porting API, making it easier for customers to port their existing phone numbers to our platform.

Announced a SIP Registration API, allowing SIP-enabled devices or softphones to connect directly to our Programmable Voice offerings.

Acquired Beepsend, a Sweden-based Application to Person (A2P) messaging provider, to enhance the capabilities of the Twilio Super Network.

“Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate the power of our platform business model that starts with developers and extends to some of the largest enterprises in the world,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look into 2017, we will continue to invest in innovation and growth with the goal of powering the software-based future of communications.”Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights