Toshiba Begins Construction of 3D Flash Memory Fab

Toshiba started construction of a new state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication and a new Memory R&D center at Yokkaichi Operations in Mie prefecture, Japan, the company’s main memory production base.

Fab 6 will be dedicated to production of Toshiba's 3D BiCS FLASH, which promises significant density improvements over planar NAND Flash memory.


