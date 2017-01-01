Toshiba started construction of a new state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication and a new Memory R&D center at Yokkaichi Operations in Mie prefecture, Japan, the company’s main memory production base.
Fab 6 will be dedicated to production of Toshiba's 3D BiCS FLASH, which promises significant density improvements over planar NAND Flash memory.
http://www.toshiba.com
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Toshiba Begins Construction of 3D Flash Memory Fab
Wednesday, February 08, 2017 Flash, Japan, Storage, Toshiba No comments
