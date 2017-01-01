Three UK to deploy Cloud Native Core with Nokia

Three UK, part of CK Hutchison, is working with Nokia to deploy a fully integrated cloud native core network.



Nokia said the deployment will use its cloud software design to leverage the full benefit of the cloud architecture, including massive scalability and better reliability. Nokia will begin deployment of Three UK's new core network in multiple data center locations in the course of 2017. The flexible and scalable cloud platform employed will allow Three to increase efficiencies, while also benefitting from the breadth of Nokia's technology and services capabilities, including the expertise offered by the Global Cloud Design Center opened in the UK in September 2016.



Graham Baxter, Chief Operating Officer of Three UK, said: "Three carries 35% of mobile data traffic in the UK today. The cloud core network will enable us to scale even further and continue to offer great value and service innovation to our customers. The agreement with Nokia will help us to continue delivering the UK's most reliable network."



Cormac Whelan, head of Nokia UK & Ireland, said. "This project highlights the breadth of Nokia's capabilities in technology and services, as well as our extensive ecosystem of cloud technology partners. I'm particularly proud of the role our new Global Cloud Design Center has played in first demonstrating the potential of an integrated cloud native core to Three, prior to working with the customer to tailor the design and delivery of a solution to meet its needs."



