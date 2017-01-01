Three UK to acquire UK Broadband Limited

Three UK agreed to pay £250 million to acquire UK Broadband Limited. A deferred £50 million will be made available as a credit toward an MVNO agreement on Three’s network.



Three UK, which is a member of CK Hutchison Holdings, carries 35% of the UK’s mobile data traffic and its network covers 98% of the UK population.



UK Broadband Ltd provides broadband access via a combination of licenced spectrum and fibre backhaul to 15,000 customers in the U.K.



