Teleste and Iskratel partner to offer DOCSIS + GPON solution for last-mile deployments

Teleste of Finland, a provider of broadband video and data communication systems and services, announced a proof of concept (PoC) created with Iskratel, a major European provider of infocommunications solutions based in Slovenia.



Building on the PoC, the two companies plan to deliver and market a new solution for the delivery of Internetbased broadband services integrating Iskratel's GPON technology with Teleste DOCSIS-based mini-CMTS, termed the DAH (DOCSIS Access Hub). The new solution will enable operators to utilise existing last mile coax cabling to extend their fibre networks.



The companies noted that, where FTTH is unsuitable or too costly, hybrid solutions incorporating GPON and DOCSIS can offer a viable option for addressing consumer demand for higher speed Internet connectivity with the ability to support a range of services. Teleste added that GPON and DOCSIS offer roadmaps to support the future development of the two technologies together, while the combination also offers a fast and economical way to deliver high-speed broadband, particularly inside buildings.Through the agreement, operators can deploy the Iskratel SI3000 Lumia as the GPON OLT and Teleste's DAH as the GPON ONU to provide a plug-and-play solution for delivery of triple-play services. Teleste stated that a single DAH can extend the IP network to all apartments in a building utilising the existing coax cabling, with service available immediately once a DOCSIS cable modem has been connected.The solution is designed to be particularly relevant for locations where installing new cabling is not viable or not possible, for example as is often the case in historical buildings and city centres in Europe.Iskratel, operating R&D and manufacturing centres and with around 900 staff and a presence in over 30 countries. offers broadband solutions based on its SI3000 and Innbox product families. Solutions for broadband access and aggregation include fibre and xDSL, along with Innbox CPE. The company's service-centric approach is designed to simplify integration and enable a transition to SDN.