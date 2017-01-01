Telekom Austria Establishes A1 Digital International

Telekom Austria Group, serving over 24 million customers in eight countries across Central and Eastern Europe, has announced that building on its expertise in M2M and IoT communication, it has established a new subsidiary named A1 digital international



Led by CEO Elisabetta Castiglioni and based in Vienna, A1 digital international company will deliver tailored products and services in the area of digitalisation, with a focus on the B2B market. A1 digital will initially focus on two areas: solutions for IoT (Internet of Things); and cloud-based ICT solutions based on its existing data centre resources in Austria and other markets in Europe.



Internationally, the new subsidiary will focus on customers in Europe, including the group's existing markets in Central and East Europe, as well as new markets in Western Europe, in particular Germany. The business in Germany will in future be managed by a separate company based in Munich.A1 digital is positioning as a digitalisation partner, primarily for small and medium-sized companies, and leveraging its expertise and services offering will seek to enable customers to adapt to the digital future. The company estimates that 3 million small and medium-sized companies in Germany and the countries where the group operates could wish to address the potential of digitalisation.Telekom Austria noted that in 2016 it was engaged in a major digitalisation project that was believed to be the largest telematics project to date in Austria. The project involved the digitalisation of construction equipment and machinery for PORR utilising asset-tracking solutions and support systems.The company also announced the appointment of the A1 digital leadership team, including Elisabetta Castiglioni as CEO. Ms. Castiglioni previously served as CEO of Global Media Business at Siemens IT Solutions and Services and with MCI, now Verizon Business.In June last year, Telekom Austria announced it had appointed Elisabetta Castiglioni to build its Business Unit Digital.