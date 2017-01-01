Telefónica Tests LTE-M with Ericsson and Sierra Wireless

Telefónica has completed field testing of CAT-M1 or LTE-M for IoT over its network in Spain in partnership with Ericsson and Sierra Wireless.



The testing showed successful interoperability Sierra Wireless modem, which builds Cat-M1 chipsets in and Ericsson's Packet Core and Radio solutions.Tests took place within 5TONIC project, the 5G research and innovation open lab of which Ericsson is an active member, founded by Telefónica and IMDEA Networks.5TONIC Open Lab is an open place where companies and individuals test ideas with different IoT networks, according to their needs; prove concepts, experiment and build initial prototypes that can lead to a commercial offering. This Open Lab would be the first environment providing both NB-IOT and CAT-M1 (LTE-M).