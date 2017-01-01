Telefónica Builds AI Virtual Assistant for Managing Services

At the kickoff to Mobile World Congress 2017, Telefónica’s introduced AURA, a virtual assistant that uses artificial intelligence and cognitive capabilities to allow its consumer customers to know, manage, and control their digital lives with the company.



Telefónica’s Chairman and CEO, José María Álvarez-Pallete said the new platform and voice application, which sounds like Apple's Siri, will transform the interaction between customers and service providers.



For example, customers will be able to ask questions about the products and services they use; create and track a claim; manage and unblock device access to the Wi-Fi router provided by Telefónica; get information about their favourite shows and program their recording; or be alerted when their data consumption is greater than usual. Each user will have a “personal data space”, the memory which will store the digital trace they leave when using Telefónica products and services, and which will allow the customers, if they so desire, to personalize their experience. AURA will also be able to make recommendations about offers of products and services that best adapt to the needs of the user, the contents that adapt to their preferences, the installation of security, or the detection of fraudulent apps.



“Cognitive intelligence will allow us to understand our customers better, so they can then relate to us in a more natural and easy way, and generate a new relationship of trust with them based on transparency and the control of their data”, stated Álvarez-Pallete, during the presentation event. “We are pioneers in this relationship model. Never before have the users of telecommunications services been able to talk with the networks in real time. We’re expanding the relationship with our customers, seeking to increase their satisfaction, and opening new possibilities for them so that they can enrich their digital lives with us”.



Facebook, Microsoft, and UNICEF also participated in the presentation.



