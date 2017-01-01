T-Mobile US Sweetens Unlimited Plan as Competition Heats Up

One day after Verizon announced its reentry into unlimited mobile data plans, T-Mobile announced the addition of HD video and 10GB high-speed Mobile Hotspot data to its T-Mobile ONE unlimited plan. T-Mobile also introduced a new offer of two lines on T-Mobile ONE for $100.



“I don’t blame Verizon for caving. They just lost their network advantage, and they know it … and more importantly, more and more customers know it. Their back’s against the wall,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “This is what the Un-carrier does—drag the carriers kicking and screaming into the future. Next up, we’re going to force them to include monthly taxes and fees. Mark my words.”http://www.tmobile.com