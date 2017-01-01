Symantec Completes LifeLock Acquisition for $2.3 Billion

Symantec completed its acquisition of LifeLock, a leading provider of identity theft protection, for approximately $2.3 billion.



Symantec said the deal transforms its consumer business, helping people protect their information, identities, devices and families.



“The combination of Symantec, the leader in consumer security, and LifeLock, with more than 4.5 million members, paves the way for us to deliver comprehensive digital safety solutions for consumers who face an onslaught of new risks every day,” said Symantec CEO Greg Clark. “With the addition of LifeLock, consumers will now have a single place to get the protection services they need for their entire digital lives – from two trusted, industry-leading brands.”