Sprint Offers 5 Lines of Unlimited Data for $90

Sprint is launching a special promotion in which consumers can get Unlimited Data, Talk and Text for $50/month for the first line with AutoPay, two lines for just $90/month; and the third, fourth and fifth lines of Unlimited Data, Talk and Text are FREE.1 When you do the math, it’s amazing: A family of five will pay $90/month for five lines.



“Sprint understands the value of unlimited data to our customers,” said Roger Solé, Sprint chief marketing officer. “Customers do more with their phones every day and they want to use them without limits. With our new offer, you can sign up for a plan that allows you to surf and stream all you want and not worry about overage fees and charges. So why not use your wireless device to its full potential to enjoy things you love like Snapchat, social media, Twitter, watching video, texting and calling – all on our highly reliable network.”