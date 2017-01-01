SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying its Dragon spacecraft with supplies for the International Space Station.
Dragon is scheduled to return to Earth after an approximately one month stay at the orbiting laboratory. ]Dragon is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California.
The CRS-10 mission was SpaceX’s first launch from historic LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center.
SpaceX Successfully Launches from Cape Canaveral
