Source Photonics ramps 100G QSFP28 LR4 transceiver capacity

Source Photonics, a supplier of optical transceivers for data centre and broadband access connectivity, announced that in December 2016 it reached an operational milestone when it expanded capacity to over 10,000 units per month for 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 LR4 transceivers.



Source Photonics noted that it began shipping its 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 LR4 product in March 2015 following completion of a targeted sampling and qualification program. Subsequent investments of over $30 million in captive InP chip fab expansion and a captive optical subassembly (OSA) facility featuring high precision die attach and alignment capabilities have enabled monthly production capacity to be ramped from 1,000 modules to over 10,000 modules within 12 months.

The expansion of Source Photonics' 100 Gbit/s production line follows the earlier ramp of its 40 Gbit/s QSFP+ LR4 single mode platform to support the increasing demand for 40 Gbit/s connectivity in both North American and Asian cloud data centre markets.



The company noted that while North American demand is quickly transitioning from 10 and 40 Gbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, cloud operators and service providers in Asia are continuing to leverage the economies of scale at 40 Gbit/s, resulting in high demand for 40 Gbit/s transceivers. Source Photonics believes it will be able to increase its market share by exploiting a captive InP laser chip fab and shared OSA manufacturing assets with the 100 Gbit/s line to expand 40 Gbit/s production.



Source Photonics stated that leveraging its operationally integrated business model and LEAN manufacturing facilities for both InP chip and OSA production, it plans to further ramp production capacity to meet the connectivity demands of cloud-scale data centre operators. Specifically, it is aiming to increase capacity to 20,000 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 modules per month based on committed investments for 2017.



In January, Source Photonics announced it would increase investment in its 10 Gbit/s PON OLT and ONU product lines to address the fixed access network upgrade cycle from EPON and GPON to 10G EPON and XGS-PON. The company noted that investment throughout the manufacturing chain, including in laser chips and advanced optical modules, was intended to strengthen its position as the highest volume vertically integrated optical module supplier present in the market.



Earlier in February, the company launched what it claimed was the first XGS-PON N2 OLT optical transceiver module, designed to offer a universal solution for the upgrade of existing GPON to next generation XGS-PON networks able to support multi-gigabit services.



