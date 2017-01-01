Radisys Contributes LTE-RAN Software for M-CORD to Open Source

Radisys has open sourced its industry-validated and tested LTE RAN software, making it available under the Apache 2.0 license for ON.Lab’s open Mobile-CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) 5G architecture.



The M-CORD reference solution brings the CORD framework to the mobile edge of the network for 5G services.



Radisys said that by delivering an open source RAN for M-CORD, its is enabling communications service providers to fast track their migrations from the traditional Central Office to virtualized data centers built with open source components.



“By making Radisys’ LTE RAN software open sourced, Radisys further cements its commitment to the open source movement as integral part of our corporate strategy to enable communications service providers to avoid vendor lock-in and reduce time-to-market,” said Brian Bronson, president and CEO, Radisys. “Radisys’ LTE RAN software is field-hardened and proven globally in deployments around the world. By bringing our LTE RAN to the open source community through M-CORD, we can enable a 5G platform today while also focusing on delivery of a 5G RAN solution.”“Coming on the heels of Radisys delivering the industry’s first Evolved Packet Core open source software for M-CORD, the addition of an open source LTE RAN solution to M-CORD provides communications service providers with an accelerated path to deploying 5G services,” said Guru Parulkar, executive director, ONF, ON.Lab and Stanford Platform Lab. “Radisys has been a leading proponent of M-CORD as a system integrator and this new open source software offering underscores its unparalleled commitment to M-CORD’s success. We look forward to continuing our collaboration efforts with the Radisys team and supplying open source architectures that aid in the deployment of 5G.”Radisys’ open source LTE RAN reference solution for the M-CORD reference architecture will be available March 2017. Radisys’ own M-CORD solution is a compilation of the company’s open source LTE RAN and EPC reference architecture pre-integrated and deployed on its DCEngine platform – an open hardware solution based on the OCP-ACCEPTED CG-OpenRack-19 specification from the Open Compute Project. The combination of this open software and hardware solution with Radisys’ integration, validation and custom development services delivers a service provider-ready solution.