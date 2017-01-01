Radisys Delivers FlowEngine TDE-2000 for SDN + NFV

Radisys announced the delivery of its FlowEngine TDE-2000 carrier-grade open network switch for SDN and NFV.



Radisys said its new 1-RU FlowEngine TDE-2000 platform delivers robust Layer 2 through 5 traffic classification and distribution with very high throughput and low latency. The platform is the new flagship offering in Radisys’ FlowEngine TDE portfolio, leveraging programmable network processors which makes it easy to add new features moving forward. FlowEngine TDE-2000 is designed to open standards, and brings together switching, load balancing, security and routing functionality under open policy control. The FlowEngine TDE-2000 also enables Service Function Chaining (SFC) functionality for distribution of traffic flows through a programmable sequence of virtualized network functions (VNFs).



OpenFlow interface for flexible integration with SDN orchestrators including OpenDaylight and ONOS controllers for support of multiple architectures

Supports control planes and interfaces based on REST/NETCONF/YANG and is designed to support LinuxTC (Traffic Control)

Delivers Layer 2-5 processing with up to 600 Gbps of advanced packet processing with configurations up to 20 x 100 Gbps ports.

Incorporates programmable network processors, including multiple Mellanox NPS programmable network processors and Broadcom Tomahawk for up to 2 Tbps L2/L3 performance

Provides open standard Service Function Chaining with Network Service Headers (NSH)

Supports up to 50 million flow table entries including subscriber match tables and IP forwarding rules

Network security with hardware-based encryption/decryption including VNFs with SFC

Network Tap functionality including open standard IPFIX

OpenDaylight controller support including Boron release

ONOS controller support including GoldenEye and Hummingbird releases

OCP ONIE support

“As service providers migrate from legacy networks to new virtualized telco data centers, they require a programmable, flexible and scalable traffic distribution platform that meets price/performance targets,” said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. “Our FlowEngine TDE-2000 delivers the highest density in the market in a 1RU platform and is readily deployable in multiple architectures as a standalone switch, Leaf/ToR, or Spine/EOR switching fabrics. The FlowEngine TDE-2000 also can be deployed as an NFVI solution in our DCEngine platform. The powerful combination of the TDE-2000 pre-integrated with our updated FlowEngine software enables our customers to accelerate their SDN and NFV deployments.”“When Radisys launched its FlowEngine TDE portfolio, we reviewed how the platform met 16 network virtualization requirements very well. The Radisys FlowEngine TDE platform rapidly classifies flows and forwards them based on intelligent policies applied by the SDN orchestration while load balancing packets for the specified applications and network services to mitigate network bottlenecks,” noted Sue Rudd, Director Service Provider Analysis, Strategy Analytics. See complimentary summary ‘Reduce NFV Risk - Pursue Network Virtualization.’ She continued “The new FlowEngine TDE-2000 gives communications service providers a new compact high performance network platform for distributing NFV, 5G and IoT traffic across their virtualized networks.”Key product highlights include: