Radisys and China Unicom Partner on M-CORD

Radisys and China Unicom are partnering to build and integrate Mobile CORD (M-CORD) development PODs that use open source software.



M-CORD, built on top of ONOS and the CORD (Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) open source project, combines data center economics and the agility of the cloud with the benefits of a virtualized and disaggregated mobile core, as well as access infrastructure and mobile edge computing for innovation and deployment of 5G services.



Under the partnership, Radisys, acting as a CORD systems integrator, will leverage CORD’s open reference implementation to bring China Unicom’s network cloud agility and improved economics. The companies will work together to develop deployment scenarios for this solution in China Unicom’s network.



Radisys said M-CORD makes mobility more cost-efficient, more software-programmable and more cloud-elastic. The emerging platform is seen supporting 5G services in three key areas: mobile edge services, virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN), and virtualized Evolved Packet Core (EPC). Additionally, Radisys and China Unicom will develop together an open reference implementation of a virtualized RAN (vRAN) and an open reference implementation of next-generation mobile core architecture with observability and analytics.



“As China Unicom evolves its network from 4G to 5G, it requires a fully virtualized and disaggregated infrastructure to better serve its residential, enterprise and mobile customers,” said Joseph Sulistyo, senior director of open networking solutions, Radisys. “We’re confident that together we can build and integrate an M-CORD POD to facilitate a robust 5G mobility infrastructure, thereby enabling China Unicom to rapidly deploy new 5G services on its network.”



“China Unicom is collaborating with Radisys to collectively develop technology enablers and use cases for 5G services,” said Dr. Tang Xiongyan, CTO, Network Technology Research Institute, China Unicom. “Radisys will also provide us with its recommended deployment scenarios and feasibility analysis as well as an effective prototype demonstration of the solution in our mobile network. We’re encouraged that its efforts will yield great results for our subscribers.”



See the M-CORD Demonstration at Mobile World Congress



Radisys and ON.Lab will demonstrate M-CORD use cases running on commodity hardware and on DCEngine at Mobile World Congress, February 27-March 2 in its Booth 5I61 in Hall 5.



http://chinaunicom.com.cn

http://www.radisys.com