Qualcomm Expands 5G Modem Family to Support 5G NR

Qualcomm Technologies is expanding its Snapdragon X50 5G modem family to include 5G New Radio (NR) multi-mode chipset solutions compliant with the 3GPP-based 5G NR global system, supporting operation in the sub-6 GHz and multi-band millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum.



Qualcomm said its new modems are designed to provide a unified 5G design for all major spectrum types and bands while addressing a wide range of use cases and deployment scenarios. The Snapdragon X50 5G modem family is engineered to provide wider bandwidths and extreme speeds for enhanced mobile broadband. This includes support of both Non-Standalone (NSA) operation (where control signaling is sent over LTE), and Standalone (SA) operation (where all control signaling and user data are sent over 5G NR), and are designed to enable the next generation of premium-tier mobile cellular devices, while also aiding operators to execute early 5G trials and deployments.



The first commercial products integrating 5G NR modems from the Snapdragon X50 family are expected to be available to support the first large-scale 5G NR trials and commercial network launches starting in 2019.



“Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G NR chipset solutions will enable operators and OEMs to accelerate the worldwide deployment of 5G NR, delivering multi-gigabit-per-second data rates at a significantly lower latency and a unified connectivity fabric to meet the increasing connectivity requirements for mission-critical services, enhanced mobile broadband, and the massive Internet of Things,” stated Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and president, QCT.



