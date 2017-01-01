PTC'17: Growing Exchanges - DE-CIX





Neutrality is the center point of growing a successful traffic peering exchange. DE-CIX is undergoing rapid growth of its flagship exchanges in Germany as well as expansion into new geographies.



In this video, Ed d'Agostino, Vice President of North America, DE-CIX, talks about the company's launch in New York and Dallas. Look for more data center and carrier customers.



Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



https://youtu.be/PmiYRtvyp74



