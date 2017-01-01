Wednesday, February 15, 2017

PTC'17: Growing Exchanges - DE-CIX

Wednesday, February 15, 2017



Neutrality is the center point of growing a successful traffic peering exchange.  DE-CIX is undergoing rapid growth of its flagship exchanges in Germany as well as expansion into new geographies.

In this video, Ed d'Agostino, Vice President of North America, DE-CIX, talks about the company's launch in New York and Dallas. Look for more data center and carrier customers.

Filmed at PTC'17 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

https://youtu.be/PmiYRtvyp74


