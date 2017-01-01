OVH Acquires Data Center in Oregon, Continuing U.S. Expansion

OVH announced its acquisition of a new data center facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. The name of the seller and terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The Hillsboro data center will house about 80,000 servers in 112,500 square feet. The facility joins Vint Hill, Virginia as OVH's second US data center, with a third North American data center located in Canada.



OVH said the expansion enables it to support its more than one million customers and respond to the growing demand for outsourced digital infrastructures throughout the world.OVH now has 23 data centers around the world in 11 countries, spanning four continents.“For years, leading tech companies have been trying to figure out how to cool their data centers for less money,” said Pascal Jaillon, Vice President of Research & Development for OVH US. “Legacy data centers have been using expensive forced air conditioning to cool servers. OVH’s innovation in data center cooling is just the first of many that will be introduced in this growing market.”