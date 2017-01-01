Orange Business Expands Public Clouds for Multinationals with Huawei

Orange Business Services announced a new global public cloud offering for multinationals that includes advice, auditing, integration and managed services for cloud infrastructure and applications. The services are based on OpenStack.



The services, which are delivered in partnership with Huawei, will roll out across Western Europe and Southeast Asia in April 2017, followed by the US in October 2017. The Middle East and Africa are scheduled for 2018. In terms of service delivery, Orange will provide the data center facilities, network and security infrastructure, customers’ infrastructure and applications management, and professional services to support cloud migrations. Huawei will provide the hardware, develop the technology platform and OpenStack OS, and provide level-three support. Orange said the new offerings complement its existing Orange private cloud portfolio.



“Our customers have a genuine need for an international public cloud offering that will allow them to adapt to the uses imposed by new technologies and meet the challenges of transforming their IT services on a global scale. To continue to support them, it is essential for us to have the best technology, combined with the highest levels of security and services, that can meet the challenges of both digital transformation and international development. By collaborating with Huawei’s OpenStack experts, we are providing a secure and flexible platform built on an open architecture which will enable seamless end-to-end services, less vulnerability to tie in and ultimately more choice,” explains Philippe Laplane, Director of Orange Cloud for Business, Orange Business Services.



