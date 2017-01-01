Oracle and Tech Mahindra Partner on VoLTE as a Service Offering

Tech Mahindra, a leading system integrator for network infrastructure services, and Oracle Communications have partnered to deliver an end-to-end VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution based on Oracle’s IMS Core and Signaling products.



The joint solution offers operators the ability to achieve a faster time to market with new VoLTE services, increased voice quality and greater network efficiency while significantly reducing cost and complexity.



Tech Mahindra's VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution, powered by Oracle Communications technology, simplifies the path to an all-IP network by offering a fully virtualized solution that runs on common off the shelf hardware rather than relying on proprietary networking equipment.The companies said a typical service provider with an LTE data network can expect to service its first Oracle-enabled VoLTE call within 3-6 months of deploying the solution, often at significant cost savings compared to traditional vendors and in-house solutions."The need to drive increased network efficiency and coverage while offering enhanced voice quality necessitates the move to Voice-over-Packet technologies," said Manish Vyas, CEO Tech Mahindra Network Services. "Leveraging Oracle technology, Tech Mahindra is enabling service providers to adopt VoLTE in a simpler and more cost-effective way, with a powerful end-to-end pre-integrated solution that is virtualized and offers industry leading capabilities at each function."