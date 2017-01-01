Openreach Appoints Two Members to Board

Openreach, the wholly owned and independently governed division of the BT Group, appointed Sir Brendan Barber and Edward Astle as independent members of a newly formed Board to oversee strategy, investment and service delivery at the UK’s leading digital infrastructure company. The company said that establishing the new Board is central to governance reforms that Openreach has been implementing to become a more transparent and autonomous business.



Sir Brendan Barber is former General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress and current chair of Acas.



Edward Astle is a former Board member of National Grid.



Mike McTighe was appointed independent Chairman of Openreach in December 2016. A fourth independent non-executive is due to be announced imminently with a specific focus on customer service.



http://www.btplc.com/news/#/pressreleases/openreach-appoints-independent-board-members-1776414





