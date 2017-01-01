NVIDIA Debuts Latest Quadro Pascal GPUs

NVIDIA introduced its latest line-up of Quadro GPUs products, all based on its Pascal architecture and designed for professional workflows in engineering, deep learning, VR, and many vertical applications.



"Professional workflows are now infused with artificial intelligence, virtual reality and photorealism, creating new challenges for our most demanding users," said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. "Our new Quadro lineup provides the graphics and compute performance required to address these challenges. And, by unifying compute and design, the Quadro GP100 transforms the average desktop workstation with the power of a supercomputer."



the GP100 combines double precision performance with 16GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM2) so users can conduct simulations during the design process and gather realistic multiphysics simulations faster than ever before. Customers can combine two GP100 GPUs with NVLink technology and scale to 32GB of HBM2 to create a massive visual computing solution on a single workstation.

the GP100 provides more than 20 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point precision computing, making it an ideal development platform to enable deep learning in Windows and Linux environments.

the "VR Ready" Quadro GP100 and P4000 have the power to create detailed, lifelike, immersive environments. Larger, more complex designs can be experienced at scale.

Pascal-based Quadro GPUs can render photorealistic images more than 18 times faster than a CPU.

Visualize data in high resolution and HDR color on up to four 5K displays.

for digital signage, up to 32 4K displays can be configured through a single chassis by combining up to eight P4000 GPUs and two Quadro Sync II cards.

Some highlight of the new generation of Quadro Pascal-based GPUs:The new cards complete the entire NVIDIA Quadro Pascal lineup including the previously announced P6000, P5000 and mobile GPUs. The entire NVIDIA Quadro Pascal lineup supports the latest NVIDIA CUDA 8 compute platform providing developers access to powerful new Pascal features in developer tools, performance enhancements and new libraries including nvGraph.