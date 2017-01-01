Nokia Showcases 4.9G

Nokia confirmed plans to introduce its 4.9G technologies by the end of 2017, including a 4.9G massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna that will increase cell capacity by up to five times and a new 4.5G Pro AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) that will allow operators to take advantage of unlicensed spectrum to enable Gigabit speeds.



"Nokia introduced 4.5G Pro and 4.9G last year to allow operators to implement network capacity increases where and when it made sense for them. Now we are delivering features that will maximize their resources, speed up deployment times and cut power and costs especially in the most densely populated locations. We are making 4.5G Pro a commercial reality now and working with customers to innovate with solutions to their network densification and evolution challenges in 4.9G and beyond," stated Frank Weyerich, head of Mobile Networks Products at Nokia.



At the upcoming Mobile World Congress, Nokia and Sprint demo 3D Beamforming software to deliver throughput gains of up to eightfold uplink and fivefold downlink. The demonstration will leverage commercially-available devices operating on TD-LTE band 41. In addition, Nokia will showcase:







4.9G AirScale technology achieving 3 Gbps peak rates

4.5G Pro CBRS-FDD four carrier aggregation connected to Nokia Bell Labs Spectrum Access System (SAS) using a commercial chipset

Nokia Bell Labs Liquid Cooling demonstration converting 80 percent of base station waste into useful heat to reduce site power costs.