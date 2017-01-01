Nokia Debuts WING -- Worldwide IoT Network Grid

Nokia introduced its WING service -- a worldwide IoT network grid offering seamless IoT connectivity across technologies and geographical borders to address the transport, health, utilities and safety markets.



Nokia said it will offer a full service model including provisioning, operations, security, billing and dedicated enterprise customer services from key operations command centers. The company will use its own IMPACT IoT platform for device management, subscription management and analytics. Nokia IMPACT subscription management for eSIM will automatically configure connectivity to a communication service provider's network as the asset crosses geographical borders.



Customers are served on a multi-tenanted basis using a Nokia M2M Core that includes the Nokia Cloud Packet Core, which gives an enterprise customer access to their own discrete segment of the network core.For Service Providers, Nokia WING means they can take advantage of a global federation of IoT connectivity services while offering their own excess capacity. Nokia WING also provides a full white label managed service model, allowing them to offer the service to their customers under their own brand.Igor Leprince, head of Global Services at Nokia, said: "IoT connectivity as a managed service is an answer for enterprises to the current IoT deployments that are hampered by the patchwork of business agreements to connect devices around the world. Nokia WING will provide one global IoT grid. We cannot do this alone, and we are reaching out to communication service providers across the globe to collaborate with us so that we can extend the benefits of the connected world to more industries."