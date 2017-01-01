Nokia Bell Labs Forms R&D Pact with University of Oulu

Nokia Bell Labs has entered into a research collaboration agreement with University of Oulu in Finland.



The Joint Center for Future Connectivity aims to be a world leader in developing future 10X technologies – disruptive ideas with ten times greater impact than the state of the art today – for the new digital era, where networks will have seemingly infinite capacity, much greater energy efficiency, heightened application awareness and built-in self-optimization.



“Nokia has been one of our most important collaborators for two decades. This new center is mutually beneficial to train future talents for the needs of digital society,” said Oulu University Rector Jouko Niinimäki.



