Network Visibility 2017 - AT&T





Carriers around the globe are embracing SDN and NFV to enhance the experience of their customers while also increasing their organizational agility and driving down operational costs, says Paul Hooper, CEO of Gigamon.



AT&T really started with the customer experience , says Josh Goodell, VP, Network on Demand, AT&T. Customers want control and flexibility in the network. He discusses how AT&T has reengineered the core fabric of its network to enhance the customer experience.



