Netcracker Unveils Cloud-Based Online Charging System

Netcracker Technology unveiled a next-gen Cloud-Based Online Charging System (OCS) for helping Service Providers transform their billing for the digital world.



Key capabilities of Netcracker's Cloud OCS include:



Always-on availability at a lower cost. A software-based approach reduces hardware dependency, keeps costs down and delivers unparalleled availability and real-time functionality.

Cloud elasticity and scalability. OCS supports horizontal and vertical scalability across all layers.

Converged revenue management scenarios. Unlike legacy OCS that focused on specific rating and charging schemes, Netcracker's Cloud-Based OCS enables and supports converged revenue management capabilities across all business lines, including pre-paid and post-paid models for all types of services. It also centralizes storage for all rating, charging, subscriber and policy information onto a single product. This simplified data management and its catalog-driven configurations also means that service providers can lower integration costs and reduce the time it takes to bring new and innovative digital services to market.

Support for VoLTE, virtualized, 5G and IoT services. Netcracker's Cloud-Based OCS, with its faster speeds and extremely low latency, creates the ideal platform for service providers to monetize real-time interactive multimedia offerings, such as augmented reality, virtual reality and real-time online games.

Deployment flexibility across any physical and virtual environment. Netcracker's Cloud-Based OCS' architecture is designed to be deployed and operated in any environment, including physical, any type of cloud (private, public or hybrid) and virtualized infrastructure. This minimizes the reliance on complex, custom-built hardware and lowers total cost of ownership for service providers.

Embedded analytics. Closed-loop alignment with analytics and campaign management enables service providers to deliver the right offer to the right customer at the right time.





"Traditional revenue management platforms have not been able to keep pace with the needs of communications service providers as they transform into digital service providers," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Netcracker has evolved its OCS to address these precise needs. Our Cloud OCS, with its unparalleled elasticity, always-on availability and embedded analytics, removes the barriers to digitalization and allows our customers to rapidly monetize digital offerings, such as VoLTE, 5G, virtualized and IoT services."